EFF denies being behind alleged violence during MyCiTi bus driver strike

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has denied being behind apparent violence that's marred an illegal MyCiTi bus driver strike.

It's also questioned claims by the City of Cape Town that the industrial action has turned ugly.

The city says two female bus drivers were held hostage on Wednesday, buses were stoned and passengers were chased out of stations.

Striking MyCiTi workers are demanding to be employed by the municipality, instead of the Vehicle Operating Companies.

Police says no complaints over the apparent violence have been laid with them.

The EFF’s provincial secretary Andrew Arnolds says: “There was nothing happening. No bus was stoned and no infrastructure was damaged. The message also now coming from workers and us is that this is a peaceful demonstration, which we have shown since Monday and until today.”

