Duo convicted of Coligny teen's murder await sentencing

Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway after the two farm workers were found guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny will find out on Thursday how long they will spend in prison.

On Wednesday, the North West High Court also found Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

WATCH: Coligny duo found guilty of murdering 16-year-old

The pair pushed Matlhomola Moshoeu out of a moving vehicle last April after they claimed he was caught stealing sunflowers.

Judge Ronald Hendricks found that the pair set out to punish the 16-year-old for the alleged theft from their farm and not report him to the police like they had claimed.

Hendricks has also slammed the police in Coligny for the way they handled the case.

"Not only was the police officer unhelpful… they told him to go away or he’d be locked up."

Community members who attended court proceedings on Wednesday celebrated shortly after the pair were convicted of murder.

