Dirco: When you're arrested abroad there's not much we can do

JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department says its talking to the Mauritian authorities about the arrest of a South African woman arrested for smuggling drugs.

According to media in the country, the woman was arrested in her hotel room last month after she was found with pellets of heroin worth R60,000.

International Relations officials will visit the woman in Mauritius on Friday.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says at this stage they can only monitor the case against the woman.

“When you’re arrested abroad there’s nothing much that we can do. You’ve to go through the legal processes of that country and sometimes you can find yourself arrested in prison for many years out of the country.”

He says the number of South Africans arrested in other countries for smuggling drugs is increasing.

“I must also say that more than 800 South Africans are in prisons across the world, many of them across South America for drugs related issues.”

Mabaya says officials are going to engage the woman during a consular visit tomorrow.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)