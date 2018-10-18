Dillyn Leyds & Juarno Augustus back for WP in Currie Cup semifinal

Leyds and Augustus return from injury in the North-South derby, while centre Dan Kriel and hooker Bongi Mbonambi come in after being rested last week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson has made four changes and a positional shift in the starting line-up for the Currie Cup semifinal against Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

Fullback Dillyn Leyds and number eight Juarno Augustus return from injury in the North-South derby, while centre Dan Kriel and hooker Bongi Mbonambi come in after being rested last week.

Leyds has overcome a calf niggle and starts at fullback, with Damian Willemse switching to flyhalf as a result and Kriel continues his midfield partnership with Ruhan Nel.

In the forward pack, the powerful Augustus comes in for Sikhumbuzo Notshe who is battling an injury, with Mbonambi slotting into the front row.

The heavily favoured province beat the Bulls 34-7 last week despite the match being called off after half-time because of inclement weather in Pretoria.

They are also unbeaten for the season and boast the most potent attack and the most stringent defence in the competition.

Dobson said that his side is looking forward to playing a home semi-final at Newlands.

"We have worked hard this season to earn the right to play at Newlands this weekend, so we intend to make the most of that opportunity. It was tough to select this team, with some quality players left out, but we are very excited to see what they are capable of in what a big game is obviously," he said.

Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Josh Stander, 23 JJ Engelbrecht.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)