DA wants Parly committee to conduct public hearings as part of Shivambu probe
Parliament's ethics committee will be probing Floyd Shivambu’s possible conflict of interest regarding payments he received from his brother, Brian.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Parliament’s ethics committee to conduct public hearings as part of its investigation into Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
The committee will be probing Shivambu’s possible conflict of interest regarding payments he received from his brother Brian.
WATCH: Malema: Shivambu did not get any money from VBS Bank
On Tuesday, the leader of the EFF confirmed there were numerous transactions between him and his brother, saying such is the nature of sibling relationships.
The South Africa Reserve Bank’s report revealed that Brian Shivambu received over R16 million from the bank in gratuitous payments, while there are allegations that R10 million of that sum flowed into Floyd Shivambu’s account.
The DA’s spokesperson for corruption Phumzile van Damme says: “We further call on the ethics committee to make sure that the hearing is public, given the public interest in the matter. It must exercise all powers available, including summoning witnesses to give evidence.”
The EFF leader has denied the reports, with the red berets saying they went through his bank statements and couldn't trace the money.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
EFF denies being behind alleged violence during MyCiTi bus driver strike
-
‘Marginalised’ Sammy Claasen resigns from ANC WC
-
Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.