DA wants Parly committee to conduct public hearings as part of Shivambu probe

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Parliament’s ethics committee to conduct public hearings as part of its investigation into Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

The committee will be probing Shivambu’s possible conflict of interest regarding payments he received from his brother Brian.

On Tuesday, the leader of the EFF confirmed there were numerous transactions between him and his brother, saying such is the nature of sibling relationships.

The South Africa Reserve Bank’s report revealed that Brian Shivambu received over R16 million from the bank in gratuitous payments, while there are allegations that R10 million of that sum flowed into Floyd Shivambu’s account.

The DA’s spokesperson for corruption Phumzile van Damme says: “We further call on the ethics committee to make sure that the hearing is public, given the public interest in the matter. It must exercise all powers available, including summoning witnesses to give evidence.”

The EFF leader has denied the reports, with the red berets saying they went through his bank statements and couldn't trace the money.

