CourtneyPieters: Judgment set down for November

CAPE TOWN - Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders will have to wait several more weeks for judgment in his trial.

Judgment was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

But the matter has been postponed to early November.

Saunders shuffled into the dock, looking relaxed. He even smiled at journalists snapping pictures of him.

Upstairs, the public gallery was filled with relatives of Courtney Pieters and Elsies River residents, who were dressed in blue T-shirts with a photo of the little girl's face printed on them.

A woman hurled insults at the accused but he seemed unfazed. Judge Pearl Mantame explained that she's set aside three days in November to hand down judgment. Saunders was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in Epping Industria last May.

The Elsies River man has admitted to poisoning and assaulting the child but insists it was not a premeditated murder.

He also denied raping the little girl but has admitted to necrophilia.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)