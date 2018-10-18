#CourtneyPieters: Judgment set down for November
Judgment was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders will have to wait several more weeks for judgment in his trial.
Judgment was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
But the matter has been postponed to early November.
Saunders shuffled into the dock, looking relaxed. He even smiled at journalists snapping pictures of him.
Upstairs, the public gallery was filled with relatives of Courtney Pieters and Elsies River residents, who were dressed in blue T-shirts with a photo of the little girl's face printed on them.
A woman hurled insults at the accused but he seemed unfazed. Judge Pearl Mantame explained that she's set aside three days in November to hand down judgment. Saunders was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in Epping Industria last May.
The Elsies River man has admitted to poisoning and assaulting the child but insists it was not a premeditated murder.
He also denied raping the little girl but has admitted to necrophilia.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
ANCWL condemns women in league’s colours supporting rape accused Omotoso
-
Nugent: Recommendation for Tom Moyane's removal won't change in final report
-
Limpopo ANC urges govt not to close down VBS Mutual Bank
-
Sentencing of duo convicted of killing Coligny teen postponed to 28 January
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.