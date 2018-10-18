CourtneyPieters: Judgment set down for November

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

#CourtneyPieters: Judgment set down for November

Judgment was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Mortimer Saunders, who confessed to the murder and rape of Courtney Pieters, is seen in the Western Cape High Court on 17 October 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Mortimer Saunders, who confessed to the murder and rape of Courtney Pieters, is seen in the Western Cape High Court on 17 October 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders will have to wait several more weeks for judgment in his trial.

Judgment was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

But the matter has been postponed to early November.

Saunders shuffled into the dock, looking relaxed. He even smiled at journalists snapping pictures of him.

Upstairs, the public gallery was filled with relatives of Courtney Pieters and Elsies River residents, who were dressed in blue T-shirts with a photo of the little girl's face printed on them.

A woman hurled insults at the accused but he seemed unfazed. Judge Pearl Mantame explained that she's set aside three days in November to hand down judgment. Saunders was arrested shortly after the little girl's body was found in Epping Industria last May.

The Elsies River man has admitted to poisoning and assaulting the child but insists it was not a premeditated murder.

He also denied raping the little girl but has admitted to necrophilia.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA