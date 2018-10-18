Cornelius murder trial: Officer reveals pieces of evidence found on accused
Sergeant Marlon Appollis found a cell phone, lighter, three rings, cash and part of a broken condom in one of the accused's possession.
CAPE TOWN - A cell phone, lighter, three rings, cash and part of a broken condom were found in the possession of one of the men accused of killing Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius.
The officer tasked with investigating Cornelius’ death has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court in the trial of four men charged with her murder.
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons, Nashville Julius and Eben van Niekerk were arrested shortly after the 21-year-old student’s body was found on the side of a road near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.
The deceased and her friend, 22-year-old Cheslin Marsh, were hijacked while sitting in her parked car in Stellenbosch in May 2017.
Marsh, who testified last week, was beaten and left for dead in a bushy area.
Sergeant Marlon Appollis has taken the witness stand to testify about various pieces of evidence he collected during his investigation into the attack on Cornelius and Marsh.
Marsh’s clothes and nail scrapings were some of the first few items Appollis had bagged as forensic evidence after visiting him in a hospital on Saturday 27 May, hours after the deadly attack.
A short while later, two of the accused Witbooi and Parsons, were apprehended.
Appollis found a cell phone, lighter, three rings, cash and part of a broken condom in Witbooi's possession.
A large rock, weighing 37.5 kilograms, found at the scene near Cornelius’ body, was also taken in as evidence.
Appollis testified that the rock was checked for possible DNA, but none was found.
WATCH: Hannah Cornelius remembered for bringing joy to people’s lives
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
