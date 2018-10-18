City of CT seeks urgent interdict after MyCiTi staff attacked, buses stoned
The city says the Economic Freedom Fighters is behind the industrial action which turned violent on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict to protect MyCiTi staff, commuters, and infrastructure against workers taking part in an illegal strike.
The city says the Economic Freedom Fighters is behind the industrial action which turned violent on Wednesday. But the party has denied any involvement.
Striking drivers want to be directly employed by the municipality as they believe this will come with better salaries and working conditions.
Two female bus drivers were apparently held hostage on Wednesday morning, MyCiTi buses were stoned, and passengers were chased out of the Cape Town bus station. Striking workers apparently forced drivers who reported for duty out of the MyCiTi buses.
The City of Cape Town plans on requesting an urgent interdict from the Western Cape High Court against anyone preventing the MyCiTi service from operating through violence and intimidation.
The city's Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says a wage agreement was reached in May, following a four-week strike, so the current strike is “inexplicable”.
Herron says the Vehicle Operating Companies (VOC) were set up by the minibus taxi associations in 2010, empowering taxi drivers who were concerned about the impact of the MyCiTi service on their routes.
The city then entered into long-term operational contracts with the VOCs in that year to run the MyCiTi routes.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 17 October 2018
-
Public Works officials grilled over ministerial houses, luxury apartments
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
'Even if they die in jail, it’s fine, they killed my child'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.