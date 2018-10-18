City of CT seeks urgent interdict after MyCiTi staff attacked, buses stoned

The city says the Economic Freedom Fighters is behind the industrial action which turned violent on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict to protect MyCiTi staff, commuters, and infrastructure against workers taking part in an illegal strike.

The city says the Economic Freedom Fighters is behind the industrial action which turned violent on Wednesday. But the party has denied any involvement.

Striking drivers want to be directly employed by the municipality as they believe this will come with better salaries and working conditions.

Two female bus drivers were apparently held hostage on Wednesday morning, MyCiTi buses were stoned, and passengers were chased out of the Cape Town bus station. Striking workers apparently forced drivers who reported for duty out of the MyCiTi buses.

The City of Cape Town plans on requesting an urgent interdict from the Western Cape High Court against anyone preventing the MyCiTi service from operating through violence and intimidation.

The city's Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says a wage agreement was reached in May, following a four-week strike, so the current strike is “inexplicable”.

Herron says the Vehicle Operating Companies (VOC) were set up by the minibus taxi associations in 2010, empowering taxi drivers who were concerned about the impact of the MyCiTi service on their routes.

The city then entered into long-term operational contracts with the VOCs in that year to run the MyCiTi routes.

