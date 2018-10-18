Cape Town Blitz and Tswane Stars to kick off MSL

The MSL released the full fixture list on Thursday which will see the team topping the final log table getting direct passage to the grand final and having home-ground advantage as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans will clash in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 at Newlands on Friday, 16 November 2018.

The MSL released the full fixture list on Thursday which will see the team topping the final log table getting direct passage to the grand final and having home-ground advantage as well.

The team finishing second will have home-ground advantage against the team finishing third in the eliminator to decide the other team going through to the final.

The opening weekend also sees Jozi Stars take on Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday followed by two games on Sunday when Durban Heat play Cape Town Blitz at Kingsmead at 11h00 and Paarl Rocks are at home to Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park at 15h30.

“This is certainly an exciting fixture at one of the world’s iconic venues to kick-start our league,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“We have as far as possible concentrated fixtures on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays which have proved to be the most popular days with our fans in the past. We are also confident that the league will attract new fans as well and provide ideal entertainment value for families in a secure and convivial environment. The entertainment package will go way beyond cricket.

“Where there are two fixtures on the same day these will be played at staggered times so that fans will be able to get full value from SABC’s live coverage of all the matches.”