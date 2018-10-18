BEPA warns against reducing role of coal in SA’s energy mix

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

BEPA warns against reducing role of coal in SA’s energy mix

Black Energy Professionals Association is one of several organisations which this week have made public submissions to Parliament’s energy committee on the draft Integrated Resources Plan.

Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied.
Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Black Energy Professionals Association (BEPA) is warning of thousands of job losses and a collapse of the coal and nuclear industries if government’s draft Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) is adopted in its current form.

The association has gone as far as to predict ghost towns in Mpumalanga and Limpopo if the country reduces its reliance on coal energy.

It’s one of several organisations which this week have made public submissions to Parliament’s energy committee on the draft plan.

It says nuclear energy should also not be side-lined until its true costs are known.

The IRP makes provision for two new independent coal-fired power stations - a move not met favourably by several organisations.

But BEPA is cautioning against reducing the role of coal in the country’s energy mix.

The association’s Meta Mhlari said: “Coal is our own resources; we do not want to wake up and we have ghost towns.”

BEPA argues that the coal and nuclear industries have the highest potential for job creation and cheap electricity.

“The only way you can know the true cost of nuclear is to go out on a proper, public tender.”

Mhlari says a move towards more renewable energy sources must be accompanied by meaningful jobs.

The association wants an audit of new independent power producers to determine whether locals will benefit through enterprise development and job creation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA