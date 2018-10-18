ANCWL condemns women in league’s colours supporting rape accused Omotoso
The Women's League says it believes Cheryl Zondi, who has been testifying against Omotoso, and has urged all members to support her.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has condemned those supporting rape accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso in its regalia.
Women in ANC colours were demonstrating outside the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday where the televangelist appeared on charges including rape human trafficking and sexual assault.
In a statement, the league says it stands with victims of violence and abuse and is dismayed by women who are misrepresenting the organisation by wearing the league's regalia and singing in support of Omotoso.
The Women's League says it believes Cheryl Zondi, who has been testifying against Omotoso, and has urged all members to support her.
It says supporting perpetrators of rape and abuse in women's league clothing is a serious offence.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Omotoso Trial: Cheryl Zondi tells court she tried to take her life
-
Nugent: Recommendation for Tom Moyane's removal won't change in final report
-
Home Affairs clarifies why Gigaba didn’t revoke Gupta family's citizenship
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.