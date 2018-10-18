Popular Topics
ANCWL condemns women in league’s colours supporting rape accused Omotoso

The Women's League says it believes Cheryl Zondi, who has been testifying against Omotoso, and has urged all members to support her.

A screengrab of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
A screengrab of Pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has condemned those supporting rape accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso in its regalia.

Women in ANC colours were demonstrating outside the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday where the televangelist appeared on charges including rape human trafficking and sexual assault.

In a statement, the league says it stands with victims of violence and abuse and is dismayed by women who are misrepresenting the organisation by wearing the league's regalia and singing in support of Omotoso.

The Women's League says it believes Cheryl Zondi, who has been testifying against Omotoso, and has urged all members to support her.

It says supporting perpetrators of rape and abuse in women's league clothing is a serious offence.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

