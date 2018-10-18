ANC stalwart, retired diplomat Moss Chikane dies
In a short statement sent on Thursday morning, Chikane’s family has confirmed that he passed away on Thursday after being in and out of hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and retired diplomat Moss Chikane has died at the age of 69.
Chikane played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle and was one of the key leaders of the United Democratic Front. In 1988, he was convicted of treason.
He was elected as a Member of Pparliament in 1994 and in 2005 he became South Africa's ambassador to Germany.
In 2010, he was sent to Zambia where he served as ambassador.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
