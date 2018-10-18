‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’

The ANCYL in Limpopo has called for ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza to recuse themselves from the PEC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo has called for ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza to recuse themselves from the provincial executive committee (PEC).

The two have been implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank.

The league’s acting secretary says those in high ranking positions in the ANC and fingered in The Great Bank Heist report, looking into the looting at VBS, should step aside immediately.

“They need to, in the meantime, while they're going through their Integrity Commission, and so forth, step aside and respect the ANC.”

He has also called for the suspensions of mayors and municipal managers.

“So, we’re saying these mayors are incompetent because most of them, they even confirmed it on the radio, don’t even know what the Municipal Financial Act is.”

He says league in the province supports Congress of South African Trade Unions’ call for pickets at all the eight municipalities which deposited money into VBS to apply pressure on having those responsible coming forth to account.

The Youth League also want the bank to be bailed out by the government, saying it would be in the interest of the poor to write it off.