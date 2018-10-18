Alexandra police investigate after woman attacked, left for dead

Police say witnesses claim the unidentified taxi driver offered her a lift, which she declined but then he dragged her into the vehicle and drove off.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times and left for dead.

It’s understood the woman was at a local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning when she tried to catch a taxi home.

“She was found unconscious with bad injuries on her face and body. She was stabbed with a sharp object, like a screwdriver. The young lady was taken to a hospital. The assailant can be charged with attempted murder,” says Alex Police Station spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatji.