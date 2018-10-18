Alexandra police investigate after woman attacked, left for dead
Police say witnesses claim the unidentified taxi driver offered her a lift, which she declined but then he dragged her into the vehicle and drove off.
JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times and left for dead.
It’s understood the woman was at a local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning when she tried to catch a taxi home.
Police say witnesses claim the unidentified taxi driver offered her a lift, which she declined but then he dragged her into the vehicle and drove off.
“She was found unconscious with bad injuries on her face and body. She was stabbed with a sharp object, like a screwdriver. The young lady was taken to a hospital. The assailant can be charged with attempted murder,” says Alex Police Station spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatji.
Popular in Local
-
VBS Bank saga: 'I was just doing my job when I signed off on the deal'
-
Sars IT infrastructure head struggles to answers questions at Nugent Inquiry
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Parliament to debate VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
[LISTEN] Maths whizz Sbahle Zwane (10) awarded scholarship
-
‘ANC members fingered in VBS Bank scandal must step aside’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.