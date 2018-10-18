6 people arrested in connection with WC school stabbings

The Sinako Secondary School attack was one of two stabbings in the space of just 24 hours.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested six people in connection with two separate stabbings in Western Cape schools.

A grade eight learner from Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha was stabbed on the school grounds allegedly by a grade 11 learner on Tuesday.

It is unclear if he has died.

On Wednesday, a grade eight Stellenzicht Secondary School learner was stabbed off the school premises and ran onto the school premises where he died.

There’s confusion around the incident in which a 17-year-old grade nine learner was stabbed at Sinako Secondary School.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News that the learner has died in a hospital, but the Western Cape Education Department says he is still alive but in a critical condition.

Police have arrested three suspects, aged 18 and 19, in connection with the incident.

“The first suspect will appear on Thursday in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court. The other two are expected to appear as soon as they are charged,” Western Cape police spokesperson captain FC Van Wyk said.

Police have also made three arrests in connection with the stabbing of a learner at Stellenzicht Secondary School in Stellenbosch. The learner was stabbed during break time.

At the same time, a 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed at a school in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

Paramedics say the child was found on the school premises on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Paramedics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous stabbed wounds, and was in a critical condition. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities are on the scene for further investigation.”

