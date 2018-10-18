50 Giyani villages still without clean water after failed R3b water project

EWN revealed on Wednesday that the costly Giyani Bulk water project, which was meant to supply 55 villages in the area with water, is now in limbo.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents of Giyani in Limpopo have told Eyewitness News they still don’t have access to clean drinking water even after government spent R3 billion on a project that was meant to solve the problem.

The cash-strapped Department of Water and Sanitation was holding back the completion of the project with Limpopo based construction company Khato Civils having to retrench nearly 1,000 workers earlier this month due to the department’s failure to pay up.

The project was launched by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014 with the aim of addressing water shortages in Giyani.

This multi-billion rand project has only supplied five out of the 55 villages with water over the last four years.

This Giyani resident has told EWN that after all that money and time, they still don’t have access to water.

“If you can go around all the villages of Giyani, you won’t believe that people are still using wheelbarrows to travel long distances to fetch water.”

He says it saddens them as the Giyani community that there are no repercussions for those failing to deliver on promises.

“No one cares, what are the end results?”

One of the community members and a former employee at the Giyani Water Bulk project told EWN they’re considering taking to the streets to force government to pay the remaining money to Khato Civils so they can go back to work and the project can be completed.

