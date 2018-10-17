YouTube back up after widespread outage

The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

BENGALURU - Google-owned YouTube said on Tuesday a widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, almost two hours after several people took to social media to complain about broadcasting issues.

The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

YouTube did not say what caused the outage.

The Philly Police won the internet today. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/DvMeQubUzR — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 17, 2018