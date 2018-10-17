YouTube back up after widespread outage
The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.
BENGALURU - Google-owned YouTube said on Tuesday a widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, almost two hours after several people took to social media to complain about broadcasting issues.
The video streaming service earlier said it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.
YouTube did not say what caused the outage.
The Philly Police won the internet today. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/DvMeQubUzR— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 17, 2018
YouTube stars logging onto Twitter due to the crash. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/PZ0nO1PpDZ— Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 17, 2018
YouTube is working everyone right now #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KRilgUqpd1— WASSUP (@UltraInstinct89) October 17, 2018
It wasn't us 😅 #YouTubeDown. Disney's #RalphBreaksTheInternet coming to cinemas November 21. Learn more: https://t.co/w4OaTY3zS0 pic.twitter.com/CWivGo5MJ2— Disney PH (@disney_phil) October 17, 2018
