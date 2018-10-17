Willemse unfazed by positional switches

Damián Willemse (20) has played fullback for the Springboks this year but has been utilised in the flyhalf position for the Stormers and Western Province.

The 20-year-old has played fullback for the Springboks (twice) this year but has been utilised in the flyhalf position for the Stormers and Western Province.

It remains to be seen where he will be deployed in this weekend’s Currie Cup semi-final against the Bulls, although his last few run outs for his union has been in 15 jersey which has gone very well.

Although the last match where Province beat the Bulls 34-7 in the wet, he played fullback by default after original selected at number 210 but a late injury struck to his teammate which saw him shift to 15.

Willemse much like his backline colleagues at Province have dazzled on attack all season long and he says he doesn’t care too much about where he will line-up.

“For me personally, I’m not fussed about it, I played fullback last year in the Currie Cup final, so it’s not something I find difficult or something I need to adapt to because I am used to the position. Now, it’s just about getting comfortable.”

Willemse shared his thoughts on the requirements for the various positions he can play.

“What I enjoy about fullback is playing with a bit more freedom, scanning and making decisions from the back and that is something that really excites me about fullback. It’s very different to flyhalf where you have more responsibilities.

“It’s (playing flyhalf) just controlling the game, there is a huge responsibility on you to control the game and make sure your team is going forward.

He made his Springbok debut this year and said he has absorbed the lessons from the lies of Wille le Roux and Handre Pollard.”

Looking ahead to the Saturday knockout match, the defending champions Province are heavily favoured for the encounter against their old foes, they haven’t lost a match this season and boast the most potent attack and dogged defence.