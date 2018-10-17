Western Cape & KZN most unsafe provinces to travel by train?

Over the past financial year, the highest number of fatalities, stemming from security incidents, occurred in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are, from a personal safety perspective, the most unsafe provinces to travel by train.

However, you are far more likely to experience a rail safety incident in Gauteng.

Train safety is under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday, where the transport committee is probing the annual reports of the Rail Safety Regulator and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Security incidents on the country’s rail network are up 21.3% over the previous financial year.

Forty-two percent of all personal safety incidents occurred in the Western Cape.

The province has also accounted for the highest number of security related injuries.

“Especially in the Western Cape, where people are being stabbed inside the trains... some are being shot. The question is: as a country, what do we do to improve that?” acting chief operating officer of the Rail Safety Regulator Joseph Nethathe said.

Over 44% of rail safety incidents over the last year took place in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 24%.

Collisions account for the highest number of incidences followed by people being struck by trains and then derailments.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)