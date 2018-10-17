Western Cape & KZN most unsafe provinces to travel by train?
Over the past financial year, the highest number of fatalities, stemming from security incidents, occurred in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are, from a personal safety perspective, the most unsafe provinces to travel by train.
Over the past financial year, the highest number of fatalities, stemming from security incidents, occurred in these two provinces.
However, you are far more likely to experience a rail safety incident in Gauteng.
Train safety is under the spotlight in Parliament on Wednesday, where the transport committee is probing the annual reports of the Rail Safety Regulator and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Security incidents on the country’s rail network are up 21.3% over the previous financial year.
Forty-two percent of all personal safety incidents occurred in the Western Cape.
The province has also accounted for the highest number of security related injuries.
“Especially in the Western Cape, where people are being stabbed inside the trains... some are being shot. The question is: as a country, what do we do to improve that?” acting chief operating officer of the Rail Safety Regulator Joseph Nethathe said.
Over 44% of rail safety incidents over the last year took place in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 24%.
Collisions account for the highest number of incidences followed by people being struck by trains and then derailments.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
2 Coligny accused found guilty of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder
-
Timothy Omotoso's rape trial postponed
-
JMPD officer arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.