WC youth urged to join fight against crime

Police in the Western Cape want young people, between the ages of 10 and 25, to join the Youth Crime Prevention Desk.

FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are encouraging young people to join the fight against crime.

They want young people, between the ages of 10 and 25, to join the Youth Crime Prevention Desk.

The desk aims to harness young people’s experiences to ascertain the causes of youth violence and crime and to collaborate in creating social crime prevention activities.

Police spokesperson sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The national crime prevention strategy embraces the premise that the criminal justice system alone cannot prevent crime. All police stations in the province are supposed to have youth desks.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

