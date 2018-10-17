[WATCH LIVE] Judgment underway in Matlhomola Moshoeu trial

Courtney Pieters murder trial: Residents frustrated as judgment postponed
Local
Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard are accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny when he fell from a moving bakkie.
MAHIKENG - Judgment in the murder case against two Coligny men, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, is underway at the North West High Court sitting in Mahikeng.
They are accused of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017, but the pair claim they caught the teen stealing a sunflower on the day.
The two men face charges which include kidnapping, intimidation and murder.
Moshoeu died of a fractured skull.
WATCH: Judgment in the Matlhomola Moshoeu trial
