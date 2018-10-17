Victims of Crimea school attack killed by gunshots - investigators

Earlier reports said 18 had died in the attack but it is not clear if the figure included the attacker.

MOSCOW - The victims of an attack on a technical college in Moscow-annexed Crimea on Wednesday were killed by gunshots, Russian investigators said after initially reporting they died in a blast.

“Currently, there are 17 known deaths. The initial inspection of the bodies suggests that they died from gunshot wounds,” Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement.

It added that a surveillance video showed a man entering the school “holding a gun” and identified him as 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov, whose body was later found in the building.

Earlier reports said 18 had died in the attack but it is not clear if the figure included the attacker.