Victims of Crimea school attack killed by gunshots - investigators
Earlier reports said 18 had died in the attack but it is not clear if the figure included the attacker.
MOSCOW - The victims of an attack on a technical college in Moscow-annexed Crimea on Wednesday were killed by gunshots, Russian investigators said after initially reporting they died in a blast.
“Currently, there are 17 known deaths. The initial inspection of the bodies suggests that they died from gunshot wounds,” Russia’s investigative committee said in a statement.
It added that a surveillance video showed a man entering the school “holding a gun” and identified him as 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov, whose body was later found in the building.
