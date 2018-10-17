Timothy Omotoso's rape trial postponed

The first witness Cheryl Zondi wrapped up her detailed testimony in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The case against evangelical preacher Timothy Omotoso has been postponed until Monday.

The young woman claims she was repeatedly sexually abused by Omotoso.

The Nigerian pastor and two other accused face a litany of charges, ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

He allegedly committed the crimes between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso's dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April last year.

Proceedings began on Wednesday morning with Omotoso's advocate flagging the fact that he has still not received the psychological reports of complainants in the case.

Advocate Peter Daubermann told the court this could impact his cross-examination of the witnesses.

The defence showed Zondi pictures and videos taken while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church in which she appeared to be happy and smiling.

Zondi testified that she had been forced to put on a front as not doing so would've been seen as standing against Omotoso.

She described Omotoso as a figure of authority who seemed to have their entire lives in his hands.

The 22-year-old woman says she was sexually abused by Omotoso “every other day” over a period of two and a half years.

Zondi has been on the stand for three days and was excused midway through her cross-examination to allow her to write exams.

She's expected to continue testifying at a later stage after her exams are over.

