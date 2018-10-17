Terms of reference for PIC inquiry gazetted
In terms of the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the inquiry will be headed by Justice Lex Mpati, the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.
CAPE TOWN - The terms of reference for a commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) have been published in the Government Gazette.
In terms of the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the inquiry will be headed by Justice Lex Mpati, the former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.
He will be assisted by former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus and businessman Emmanuel Lediga, founder of the first black-owned stockbroking company in the country.
This inquiry is separate to the investigation the PIC board ordered into allegations against PIC chief executive officer Dan Matjila and is much more far-reaching.
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene got Ramaphosa’s consent for the inquiry in August.
The proclamation says the PIC, which manages around R2 trillion in assets, including government employees’ pensions has to be managed according to the highest standard of ethics, integrity and efficiency so that its governance and investment decisions are beyond reproach.
It says persistent and negative reports about alleged improprieties linked to PIC investments, the conduct of past and present office-bearers and staff and the functioning of its board have given rise to negative perceptions about the state-owned asset manager – and that they must be investigated.
Detailing extensive terms of reference, the proclamation says the failure of the PIC or any significant investments for the government employees’ pension fund, would expose the government to “significant financial vulnerability”.
The commission is required to give Ramaphosa an interim report by 15 February 2019 and submit its final report and recommendations by 4 April 2019.
While it’s been asked to focus on the period 1 January 2015 to 31 August 2018, the commission is expressly allowed to investigate, make findings and recommendations on any other PIC-related matter, on condition the deadlines for the inquiry’s interim and final reports are still met.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Business
-
Prasa defends approaching court over safety permit
-
Parly committee sets deadline for Hawks, NPA progress report on VBS Bank saga
-
Steinhoff says investors to suspend legal battle as firm recovers
-
Limpopo PEC wants officials linked to VBS Bank saga suspended
-
SA's draft future energy needs plan comes under scrutiny in Parliament
-
Nugent Commission hears that Sars’ IT division was underfunded
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.