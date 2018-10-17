Tembisa man arrested for killing, mutilating sister, nephew

Family members told the police the siblings had an argument over money.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have arrested a man linked to a double family murder in Tembisa.

The bodies of the man's sister and nephew were found on Monday in a room which they had rented together with the suspect.

The boy's genitals had been cut off and his mother's eye and finger had been removed.

The police's Neldah Sekgobela: "According to the suspect, he told police said that they were fighting over R20, that's why he stabbed his sister with a knife. We don't know if that's true or not."