Tembisa man arrested for killing, mutilating sister, nephew

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have arrested a man linked to a double family murder in Tembisa.
The bodies of the man's sister and nephew were found on Monday in a room which they had rented together with the suspect.
The boy's genitals had been cut off and his mother's eye and finger had been removed.
Family members told the police the siblings had an argument over money.
The police's Neldah Sekgobela: "According to the suspect, he told police said that they were fighting over R20, that's why he stabbed his sister with a knife. We don't know if that's true or not."
