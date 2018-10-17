Table Mountain crime-fighting group beefs up security in wake of robberies
Several cars have been broken into in the Constantia Nek area, while three hikers were attacked and robbed in the Newlands Ravine area about two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - With the summer holiday season around the corner, a community crime-fighting body says that patrols have been sharpened up in and around popular hiking and cycling spots on Table Mountain.
Yet even with this increased security, several cars have been broken into in the Constantia Nek area.
Three hikers were attacked and robbed in the Newlands Ravine area about two weeks ago.
There's been an apparent spike in car break-ins at a secluded part of a gravel road leading up from Constantia Nek's main parking area.
Hikers and cyclists have been urged to park their cars in the main parking area in full view of pedestrians, traffic and car guards.
Table Mountain Security Action Group has also identified the parking spot at the start of the Devil's Peak trail and Silvermine east as hot spots where cars are being targeted.
Meanwhile, police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the attack on three hikers in the Newlands Ravine.
The group says there have been at least five mugging attacks there over the past month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
