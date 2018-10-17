Stuart Baxter blames referee, pitch for Seychelles result
Bafana Bafana were woeful in front of goal, creating 21 shots but only managing to get four of them on target.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana are still licking their wounds following their disappointing goalless draw against the lesser-favoured Seychelles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.
South Africa were woeful in front of goal, creating 21 shots but only managing to get four of them on target. Also forcing 17 corners, with none of them resulting in a goal for the visitors.
The result comes three days after Bafana hammered the island nation 6-0 at the FNB Stadium, taking them ever so close to booking their place in the continental showpiece next year.
The coach did acknowledge that his boys’ efforts in front of goal were embarrassing, but he laid much of the blame at the referee’s doorstep, claiming that Bafana deserved fair treatment.
“A combination of the pitch and some unbelievable time wasting and cheating by the opponents and a very, very poor refereeing performance and us not taking advantage of the chances we created, that’s how you know you can get that result.”
Baxter says he was already warned by Nigeria’s head coach that they would be playing on a horrible artificial surface and he got to see that for himself.
“Immediately after the game, I was frustrated and angry with the way the game panned out. I met the Nigerian coach in London and he told me that the pitch was the worst he’d ever played on in a competitive game and I agree with him and that’s not an excuse because we still did enough to win the game.”
Nigeria are sitting on top of Group E on nine points, one ahead of Bafana, following their back-to-back wins over Libya. They also managed a 3-0 win over the Seychelles when they played them in the Seychelles.
Baxter says the Super Eagles had things going their way on the day, hence they managed to get what seemed to be an easy result.
“We had a clear penalty turned down, Nigeria got a penalty. We hit the crossbar and it came down and bounced out and they hit the crossbar and it hit the goalkeeper on the neck and went in the net. Those are the margins. You need a bit of luck on that pitch.”
South Africa still have their Afcon fate in their hands with two games to go. They must beat the Nigerians at Soccer City on 17 November and seal their passage with a game to spare. If that fails, they will need to hold the Libyans to a draw when they meet in March next year.
Popular in Sport
-
Paul Scholes: Messi would struggle to shine in current Man United team
-
Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama recovering after car crash
-
Morris fetches big at inaugural MSL player draft
-
Keita becomes third Liverpool player injured in Nations Cup qualifiers
-
'Being the fastest young man in the world is amazing'
-
IAAF delays new gender rules over Caster Semenya's CAS case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.