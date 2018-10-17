Striking MyCiti workers 'concerned' about losing jobs
Worker representative Patrick Mabindisa says their employers have told those on strike they will lose their jobs should they continue to stay away from work.
CAPE TOWN - Striking MyCiti workers say they are concerned about losing their jobs but this doesn't mean the illegal strike, which started on Monday, is nearing an end.
Workers are demanding to be employed by the City of Cape Town and not the Vehicle Operating Company (VOC).
Service on most MyCiti routes remains suspended for the third day.
A group of cleaners, bus drivers and security guards is still waiting for a meeting with the City of Cape Town's Transport Mayco member Brett Herron.
Worker representative Patrick Mabindisa says their employers have told those on strike they will lose their jobs should they continue to stay away from work.
He says while this worries them, they will continue demonstrating for better salaries and better working conditions.
“This is our lives that are affected here, we’ve lost a lot this past three days and Brett doesn’t understand that.”
Herron says the city has been in "continuous contact" with the VOC about the strike and the bus drivers' conditions of employment are the subject of a collective bargaining agreement.
