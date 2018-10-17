Steinhoff says investors to suspend legal battle as firm recovers

The lawsuit brought in the Netherlands was aimed at compensating investors for the more than €14 billion wiped off Steinhoff’s market value since it uncovered accounting irregularities last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff said on Wednesday investors who are suing the crisis-hit firm had agreed to suspend litigation until next year, allowing the retailer time to focus on its recovery.

