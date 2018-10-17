Squads finalised for inaugural Mzanzi Super League

The teams made their picks from the six international marquee players and then filled the remaining 14 places in each squad from the foreign/Kolpak and SA players.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s inaugural Mzansi Super League (MSL) T20 competition is fast becoming a reality as the main player draft was held at Montecasino in Johannesburg today, with 71 foreign players going into the draft.

Each team had already been allocated a big-name marquee Protea player as they announced their respective coaches as well.

The teams made their picks from the six international marquee players and then filled the remaining 14 places in each squad from the foreign/Kolpak and South African players who had applied to enter the draft.

In the mini-round to select the international marquee players, the Durban Heat had first shot and went for leg spinning wizard Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, the number one ranked bowler in the current ICC T20 rankings.

They were followed by the Jozi Stars who went for the legendary Chris Gayle of the Windies. Paarl Rocks followed with another Windies player, Dwayne Bravo.

Cape Town Blitz then took Dawid Malan of England followed by Tshwane Spartans with England white ball captain Eoin Morgan and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants with England opening batsman Jason Roy.

In the first official round of the draft, the Giants led off with Chris Morris, followed by the Spartans with Lungi Ngidi, the Blitz with Andile Phehlukwayo, the Rocks with Tabraiz Shamsi, the Stars with Kolpak star Dane Vilas and the Heat with David Miller.

Lutho Sipamla became the first rookie to be chosen in round eight by the Spartans and they followed with another rookie in Tony de Zorzi in Round Nine.

Other rookies signed were Sinethemba Qeshile for the Stars, Dyllan Matthews for the Giants, Okuhle Cele for the Heat, Eathan Bosch for the Rocks, and Kyle Verreynne for the Blitz.

The Durban Heat looked to have the most well-rounded squad with a number of South African international players.

The competition will begin on 16 November and run through until December.

Final squads

(in order of Protea marquee player, international marquee player, and then the 14 draft rounds, making a total of 16 players per squad.)

Cape Town blitz: Quinton de Kock, Dawid Malan (England), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Samuel Badree (Windies), Asif Ali (Pakistan), Farhaan Behardien, Anrich Nortje, Janneman Malan, Malusi Siboto, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Verreynne (rookie), Dane Piedt.

Durban Heat: Hashim Amla, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Abbott (kolpak), Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Albie Morkel, Marchant de Lange (kolpak), Vernon Philander, Brandon Mavuta (Zimbabwe), Temba Bavuma, Morne van Wyk, Okuhle Cele (rookie), Sarel Erwee, Tladi Bokako.

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Gayle (Windies), Dane Vilas (kolpak), Rassie van der Dussen, Daniel Christian (Australia), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Duanne Olivier, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile (rookie), Simon Harmer (kolpak), Calvin Savage, Alfred Mothoa.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir, Jason Roy (England), Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Christiaan Jonker, Aaron Phangiso, Ben Duckett (England), Sisanda Magala, Ryan McLaren, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews (rookie), Lizaad Williams, Rudi Second, Carmi le Roux.

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo (Windies), Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson, Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Grant Thomson, Paul Stirling (Ireland), Tshepo Moreki, Henry Davids, Cameron Delport (kolpak), Eathan Bosch (rookie), Patrick Kruger, Kerwin Mungroo.

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan (England), Lungi Ngidi, Robbie Frylinck, Jeewan Mendis (Sri Lanka), Theunis de Bruyn, Rory Kleinveldt, Sean Williams (Zimbabwe), Gihahn Cloete, Lutho Sipamla (rookie), Tony de Zorzi (rookie), Dean Elgar, Andrew Birch, Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken.