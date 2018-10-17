Solidarity workers at Denel go on strike over pay dispute

The firm did not pay managers and specialists their full salaries in September.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Solidarity union members are holding a strike over a pay dispute at cash-strapped state-owned weapons manufacturer Denel.

The parastatal, which produces military kit for South Africa’s army and foreign forces, has held talks with unions over voluntary severance packages, reduced working hours and salary cuts for some staff as it struggles to emerge from a financial crisis.

The workers went on strike after Denel said it would be able to pay salaries this month, but wages for November and other allowances are not guaranteed.

