Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura split

LONDON - Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura have reportedly split, after six confirmed years together, although they are speculated to have started dating in 2007.

The 48-year-old rapper went public with his relationship with Ventura in 2012 after years of speculation, but it now seems the pair have called it quits as sources say they hope to remain friends despite no longer being together.

An insider told People magazine: "The decision was amicable and they remain friends. Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career."

Combs - who also answers to Puff Daddy, Puffy, P.Diddy, and most recently Brother Love - met 32-year-old Ventura in the early 2000s when she signed to his Bad Boy Records and was first romantically linked to her in 2007.

The pair has collaborated a few times together, including on his 2008 tune Swagga Like Puff and her 2009 song Must Be Love.

Meanwhile, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker revealed earlier this year that he would love to start a family with Ventura and father 10 children, after already having six kids with previous partners.

He said: "I love children. I'm trying to get 10. I could go to eight without a problem. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that's something that I want. I would only have it with my girl of course."

Combs is already father to Justin, 24, from his relationship with Misa Hylton Brim, Christian, 19, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 11, with former on and off partner Kim Porter, as well as Chance, also 11, with Sarah Chapman.

Combs also adopted and raised Quincy, 26, who is Kim Porter's son from a previous relationship.

And the music mogul couldn't be happier this his brood, whom he says he's very proud of.

He said: "I'm very, very proud of them. [It's] incredible [to watch them] grow up and actually be nice human beings. Because you know, it didn't have to end that way. When you think about a lot of celebrity families, it gets a little weird sometimes."