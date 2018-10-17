Sasco calls for probe into UJ SRC elections
Sasco claims that ballot papers were mixed up with papers belonging to two campuses found at the Soweto campus.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Gauteng has called for a full forensic investigation into the SRC elections at the University of Johannesburg, saying the process was flawed.
The elections were held last week on all four campuses.
Sasco’s Luyanda Barnes said: "We have submitted to the IEC our discrepancies and we have yet to receive a response from the institution or IEC."
Meanwhile, at Wits University the SRC has raised concerns over a technical glitch which occurred at the opening of the voting process.
Its understood some the names of some candidates were not reflected at the start of elections kicked on Tuesday.
The SRC's Warren Makoga said: “There were issues where some were not reflecting online. We were having a meeting where we were saying the elections must restart… so we’re still having that conversation now but so far things seem to be running smoothly.”
Just two months ago, at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve campus, a protest over alleged SRC vote-rigging led to the killing of third-year student Katlego Monareng.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is still investigating claims that police killed the student.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
