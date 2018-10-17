Sanral: Only political directive will halt pursuit of e-toll payment dodgers

Sanral says if its financial situation is to improve, a political decision needs to be taken on the future of e-tolls.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says that until it has been given a political directive to stop, it will continue to pursue ways to make motorists pay for using toll roads.

It has told Parliament's Transport Committee that it is finalising the tender specifications for its next e-toll operator in Gauteng.

Parliament also heard that talks to break the impasse over the non-payment of e-tolls has reached an advanced stage and an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa is imminent.

CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma says this includes whether it can pursue criminal charges against motorists who refuse to pay.

“The plan is there, it is a very clear plan, but we do need a blessing and go-ahead for us to implement it.”

He says the company also preparing for the end of its 10-year contract with its tolls collector, the Electronic Toll Collection, next year.

“If anybody else that may feel that over time they can accumulate the skill to deliver this, it is going to be an open tender and everybody is open to bid for it.”

Macozoma says dealing with the non-payment of e-tolls is the biggest impediment in improving the agency’s financial health.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)