Sanral: Only political directive will halt pursuit of e-toll payment dodgers
Sanral says if its financial situation is to improve, a political decision needs to be taken on the future of e-tolls.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says that until it has been given a political directive to stop, it will continue to pursue ways to make motorists pay for using toll roads.
It has told Parliament's Transport Committee that it is finalising the tender specifications for its next e-toll operator in Gauteng.
Parliament also heard that talks to break the impasse over the non-payment of e-tolls has reached an advanced stage and an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa is imminent.
Sanral says if its financial situation is to improve, a political decision needs to be taken on the future of e-tolls.
CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma says this includes whether it can pursue criminal charges against motorists who refuse to pay.
“The plan is there, it is a very clear plan, but we do need a blessing and go-ahead for us to implement it.”
He says the company also preparing for the end of its 10-year contract with its tolls collector, the Electronic Toll Collection, next year.
“If anybody else that may feel that over time they can accumulate the skill to deliver this, it is going to be an open tender and everybody is open to bid for it.”
Macozoma says dealing with the non-payment of e-tolls is the biggest impediment in improving the agency’s financial health.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Ramaphosa gives Moyane deadline to respond to Nugent Commission recommendations
-
Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
Gender-based violence expert slams Omotoso defence over questioning
-
[WATCH LIVE] Timothy Omotoso trial continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.