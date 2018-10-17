SANParks concerned by rise in elephant poaching in KNP
According to SANParks, 58 elephants have been killed so far this year compared to 32 killed last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Parks (SANParks) says its concerned about the increase in elephant poaching in the Kruger National Park.
It says efforts are being made to strengthen anti-poaching measures for both rhinos and elephants.
Spokesperson Ike Phaahla says 184 poaching suspects have been arrested this year.
“In terms of arrests, we have 184 suspects who are facing various charges and those cases are in court as we speak, and in those arrests, we’ve managed to confiscate 92 high-powered hunting rifles."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
