SA expresses concern over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA expresses concern over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished on 2 October during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished on 2 October during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has expressed concern over the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post journalist has not been seen since he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed inside the consulate, but Saudi officials insist he had left the consulate safely.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it welcomes the diplomatic efforts between Turkey and Saudi Arabia in investigating the matter.

“We’re following and engaging with the matter through diplomatic means. And we hope that the engagement between the Turkish and Saudi Arabian government, and all other institutions that are involved, will bring finality to this matter,” says the department’s spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

Turkish officials have said they believe the Saudi journalist was murdered and his body removed, which the Saudis have strongly denied. Khashoggi was a US resident who wrote columns for the Washington Post and he was critical of the Saudi government, calling for reforms.

At the same time, members of the US Congress, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, are among the loudest voices in the United States demanding answers and action on Khashoggi, who moved to Washington last year fearing retribution for his criticism of the crown prince.

Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling, the outgoing chairperson of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, said Washington might have to seriously review relations with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh was involved in killing Khashoggi.

Additional information by Reuters.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA