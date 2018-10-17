Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army
It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel's blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.
JERUSALEM - A rocket was fired on Israel from the Gaza strip early Wednesday, the Israeli army and police said, causing damage in a southern city.
"At 4:00am Israelis in the city of Be'er Sheva were running to bomb shelters after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel," the Israeli army tweeted.
"We will defend Israeli civilians," it added, suggesting there would be a military response.
"A rocket struck the city of Be'er Sheva a few moments ago causing damage," the Israeli police said, without specifying the extent of the damage.
There were no reports of injuries.
