Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army

It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel's blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

JERUSALEM - A rocket was fired on Israel from the Gaza strip early Wednesday, the Israeli army and police said, causing damage in a southern city.

"At 4:00am Israelis in the city of Be'er Sheva were running to bomb shelters after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel," the Israeli army tweeted.

"We will defend Israeli civilians," it added, suggesting there would be a military response.

It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel's blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

"A rocket struck the city of Be'er Sheva a few moments ago causing damage," the Israeli police said, without specifying the extent of the damage.

There were no reports of injuries.