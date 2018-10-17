Popular Topics
Rocket fired on Israel from Gaza: Israeli army

It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel's blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

FILE: A Palestinian holds his national flag in the smoke billowing from burning tyres during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on 14 May 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Palestinian holds his national flag in the smoke billowing from burning tyres during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on 14 May 2018. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

JERUSALEM - A rocket was fired on Israel from the Gaza strip early Wednesday, the Israeli army and police said, causing damage in a southern city.

"At 4:00am Israelis in the city of Be'er Sheva were running to bomb shelters after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel," the Israeli army tweeted.

"We will defend Israeli civilians," it added, suggesting there would be a military response.

It is one of the first rockets fired in recent weeks from the Palestinian territory under Israel's blockade and comes at a time of renewed tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups.

"A rocket struck the city of Be'er Sheva a few moments ago causing damage," the Israeli police said, without specifying the extent of the damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

