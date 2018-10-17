Rand weaker, focus on Fed minutes and retail sales data
Markets will also closely watch South Africa’s August retail sales data due at 1100 GMT for fresh clues on the health of the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened against most major peers, with the market awaiting domestic retail sales figures and minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
At 0614 GMT, the rand traded at R14.2150 per dollar, 0.32% weaker than its New York close on Tuesday.
"Current levels are likely to provide opportunity for dollar buyers, but if the rand consolidates at these levels, an attempt at the R14.0000 level and beyond would seem likely," Nedbank analysts said in a note. “However, the release of the FOMC minutes tonight are likely to be key."
Market participants will be looking for clues on the dollar’s direction and the path ahead on US interest-rate hikes from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, due for release later on Wednesday.
Markets will also closely watch South Africa’s August retail sales data due at 1100 GMT for fresh clues on the health of the economy.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 was up 1 basis point to 9.17% in early trade.
Popular in Business
-
Sanral: Only political directive will halt pursuit of e-toll payment dodgers
-
New Sars operating model caused confusion, uncertainty, Nugent commission hears
-
[LISTEN] 'There has never been an intention to rob the bank'
-
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stick close to February budget
-
What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?
-
Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.