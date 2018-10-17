Ramaphosa gives Moyane deadline to respond to Nugent Commission recommendations
The President on Tuesday released an report compiled by the commission led by retired judge Robert Nugent looking into all tnat went wrong at the tax collecture under Moyane's leadership.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane until next Wednesday to officially respond to a recommendation that he be fired.
The president on Tuesday released a report compiled by the commission led by retired Judge Robert Nugent looking into all that went wrong at the tax collection agency under Moyane's leadership.
Moyane has approached the Constitutional Court to have the decision to appoint the Nugent Commission and the establishment of his disciplinary hearing set aside.
Attorney Eric Mabuza has criticised Nugent, saying he has no right to make recommendations which fall outside of his terms of reference, which should be determined by a disciplinary process.
Nugent told Ramaphosa they are aware of pending proceedings against Moyane but consider it to be irrelevant to their recommendation.
The judge says their concern is not a disciplinary transgression, but it's instead related to the management of Sars.
Mabuza confirmed that the president has asked Moyane to make representations by next Wednesday but says he does not believe the president will join what he described as an irrational, illogical and unlawful attempt to fire Moyane.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
