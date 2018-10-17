Popular Topics
Rail Safety Regulator lacks confidence in Prasa avoiding further accidents

Prasa went to court last week to block the regulator from withdrawing its safety permit after a collision in Kempton Park earlier this month.

FILE: Two trains collided in downtown Johannesburg after a signalling error. More than 100 people were injured. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Rail Safety Regulator says it doesn’t have confidence in Prasa that it can avoid further rail accidents.

The regulator has told Parliament’s Transport Committee the Passenger Rail Agency is too reliant on manual train authorisations and is not doing enough to minimise them.

Prasa went to court last week to block the regulator from withdrawing its safety permit after a collision in Kempton Park earlier this month.

The board of the Rail Safety Regulator says it fully considered the decision before deciding to suspend Prasa’s safety permit.

Board chairperson Nomusa Qunta says: "We did really consider a number of things, and we expected Prasa to engage the regulator."

The regulator's acting chief executive Tshepo Kgare says manual train authorisations should only be a fall-back procedure, but between January and September, Prasa has allowed over 600,000 of them, more than half of them in Gauteng.

“Our inspections tell us that these risks are there, trains continue to get into a section and in some instances, they do end up with fatalities.”

The regulator says it’s awaiting a report from Prasa on how it plans to mitigate the frequent manual authorisations.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

