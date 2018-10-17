Public Works officials grilled over ministerial houses, luxury apartments
On Wednesday, the department briefed Scopa on the maintenance of ministerial houses and the department’s prestige portfolio, which includes luxury apartments.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have grilled Department of Public Works officials on ministerial houses and luxury apartments used by senior government officials.
On Wednesday, the department briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the maintenance of ministerial houses and the department’s prestige portfolio, which includes luxury apartments.
Members of the committee have taken issue with the exorbitant spending in the maintenance of the ministerial houses and other Public works properties.
This includes a block of flats in Cape Town's southern suburbs renovated for over R100 million.
MPs also questioned why directors general pay R75 a month to stay in luxury apartments when on official duty in Cape Town.
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa says: “I just want to know how you arrive at R75 and whether politically, morally and economically or whatever attachment you want to make… is it right? I just think it’s a slap in the face really.”
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says the department is in the process of reviewing its operations including the prestige portfolio.
“I’m not going to dispute what has been raised by honourable members, we’ve listened to Scopa, we’ve identified the operational problems and we’re taking action.”
Popular in Politics
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
-
Parly meeting into corruption, wrongdoing at Water Dept goes behind closed doors
-
Limpopo PEC wants officials linked to VBS Bank saga suspended
-
5 key quotes from Malema & Shivambu on the VBS Mutual Bank saga
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking EFF presser on VBS Mutual Bank heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.