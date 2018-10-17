Prasa defends approaching court over safety permit

Board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says the agency acted to ensure commuters weren’t left stranded with no alternative means of getting to work.

CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says the agency approached the court to prevent its safety permit from being withdrawn as a last resort.

For a second consecutive week, Kweyama was in Parliament on Wednesday to address safety concerns that have engulfed the rail agency following a collision in Kempton Park earlier in October.

The Rail Safety Regulator has told Parliament that it’s disappointed Prasa chose to head to court to prevent its safety permit from being rescinded, rather than discuss the concerns.

But Kweyama says the agency acted out of a sense of urgency.

She says it's only after a series of meetings with the regulator failed to reach an agreement, that a decision was taken to go to court.

“The clock was ticking away – 48 hours was ticking away – and within 48 hours we would have to seize operations.”

Since her last appearance in Parliament last week, Kweyama says attempts were made to reach an out-of-court settlement with the Rail Safety Regulator.

“They have been saying Prasa is not responsive, but the truth of the matter since Friday, all we’ve been doing is responding.”

The Rail Safety Regulator says it’s lowered the bar as far as it can and has acted against Prasa because it no longer has confidence in the agency to guarantee commuters’ safety.

