PowerBall results: Tuesday 16 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 16 October 2018 are as follows:

Powerball results: 2, 8, 27, 35, 41 PB: 8

PowerballPlus results: 5, 9, 19, 36, 43 PB: 14

