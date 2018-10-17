Police investigating death of man at Cape Town Harbour

The man died while working on the ship on Tuesday afternoon and paramedics say a metal object fell on his head.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of a man on a ship docked at Cape Town Harbour.

Paramedics say a metal object fell on his head.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: "Police are investigating a case of inquest following an incident where a man in his twenties was injured and fatally wounded. Circumstances around the incident are under investigation."

