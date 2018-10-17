NYDA to set up satellite office in Bonteheuwel to empower youth

Gangsterism, drugs, teenage pregnancy and the lack of opportunities were some of the concerns of Bonteheuwel youth.

CAPE TOWN - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) says its working on setting up a satellite office in Bonteheuwel to help young people with skills and entrepreneurial development.

The agency held a youth against crime and socio-economic event with young people at the local library.

Gangsterism, drugs, teenage pregnancy and the lack of opportunities were some of the concerns of Bonteheuwel youth.

They're asking for more sustainable programmes that can assist them in getting work.

Bonteheuwel resident Suhail Parker says he is concerned about the high levels of crime, the lack of opportunities and support in his community.

“What is needed is more adults supporting the young and helping them develop a stronger base.”

Aisha Africa says more activities are needed to get youngsters off the streets, as many fall into gangsterism and drugs.

“Gymnastics, net ball and soccer, there’s nothing. So they get involved with gangs or bring drugs to school.”

The agency says it's engaging with the councillor to set up the satellite, so that young people can have access to WiFi and are able to upload CVs to the jobs database.

#NYDA Police teaching youth how to assist authorities in identifying suspects. Officers suggest tips - BRUG: Built, Race, Uniform and Gender. KP pic.twitter.com/VyYbcYMwEW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)