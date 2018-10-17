Nugent Commission hears that Sars’ IT division was underfunded

The revenue service's Chief Officer Makhekhe-Mokhuane asked to comment on previous evidence which revealed there have been very little technological advancements at Sars since 2014.

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars)'s chief officer for IT has told the Nugent Commission of Inquiry that her division suffers from severe budgetary constraints, which has meant a focus on maintenance and not advancement.

Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane has presented evidence at the hearings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released retired Judge Robert Nugent's interim report on Tuesday who recommended Commissioner Tom Moyane be fired.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane asked to comment on previous evidence which revealed there have been very little technological advancements at Sars since 2014.

“While we are in the midst of this journey, we experienced ‘barriers’ and we had to go back to the drawing board and said this is what we’re going to do to keep the lights on, these are the projects and the minimum we required was R377 million and we were given R88 million.”

There was at times some confusion related to the use of terms between the witness, the commissioners and evidence leader.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)