New Sars operating model caused confusion, uncertainty, Nugent commission hears

IT contractor David Wickens on Wednesday testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - A former Sars contractor has described the confusion and uncertainty by employees about their roles after the new operating model was introduced.

IT contractor David Wickens on Wednesday testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released the commission’s interim report on Tuesday, which recommends that Commissioner Tom Moyane be fired immediately.

Wickens led a team which dealt with IT procurement which continuously kept the Sars infrastructure and software up to date.

Evidence leader advocate Lunga Siyo led Wickens through his evidence.

“What was the effect of the new structure on your division?”

Wickens responded: “The new operating model had been complexly published. It was written out completely. I would assume that this function subsumed by the central procurement capability.”

Wickens explained the effect this had on some staff.

“There was still a great deal of confusion on the roles and the extent of individual responsibilities. From what I understand, there are still areas of responsibility that have yet to be clarified.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)