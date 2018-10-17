Mthethwa defends meeting with NPA over Cato Manor 'death squad'
Nathi Mthethwa, who's now Arts and Culture Minister, has denied former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen's claims that he pressured authorities to have him arrested over the alleged rogue police unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has defended his meeting with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials and says it was to receive feedback on an investigation into the Cato Manor death squad.
Mthetwa, who's now Arts and Culture Minister, has denied former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen's claims that he pressured authorities to have him arrested over the alleged police rogue unit.
Booysen and other senior police officials were nabbed and charged with murder, attempted murder and racketeering
LISTEN: Booysen: Hofstatter, Wa Afrika's informants were rogue CI element
The story, which was covered by the Sunday Times, turned out to be false and the paper has since apologised.
Mthethwa denies putting pressure on NPA officials and says he was merely acting on the allegations as police minister.
"In other cases, the police would have met with the prosecuting authority and the prosecuting authority would meet with the Hawks. There's nothing untoward about that. What would be untoward is what you said, that pressure was put on them."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
