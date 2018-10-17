Mthethwa: I was being accountable with Cato Manor 'death squad' probe
Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he would have found himself in hot water had he not called for an investigation into the so-called Cato Manor death squad back in 2011.
Mthethwa, who is now Arts and Culture Minister, has admitted to having met with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials at the time but says it was to merely receive feedback on the probe.
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen claims that Mthethwa pressured authorities to have him arrested over the alleged police rogue unit.
Booysens and other senior police officials were nabbed and charged with murder attempted murder and racketeering over the story which was covered by the Sunday Times and turned out to be false.
Mthethwa maintains he was being accountable as a minister when he called for the investigation.
“This thing happened and later on will prove that had we folded our arms, we would have been in a situation where we would have been uncomfortable ourselves as the police, particularly myself.”
The minister was speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night.
LISTEN: Mthethwa defends decisions to act on Cato Manor 'death squad' reports
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
