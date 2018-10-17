Mthethwa: I was being accountable with Cato Manor 'death squad' probe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mthethwa: I was being accountable with Cato Manor 'death squad' probe

Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he would have found himself in hot water had he not called for an investigation into the so-called Cato Manor death squad back in 2011.

FILE: Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at the strategy and tactics document briefing during the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 3 July 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at the strategy and tactics document briefing during the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 3 July 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he would have found himself in hot water had he not called for an investigation into the so-called Cato Manor death squad back in 2011.

Mthethwa, who is now Arts and Culture Minister, has admitted to having met with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials at the time but says it was to merely receive feedback on the probe.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen claims that Mthethwa pressured authorities to have him arrested over the alleged police rogue unit.

Booysens and other senior police officials were nabbed and charged with murder attempted murder and racketeering over the story which was covered by the Sunday Times and turned out to be false.

Mthethwa maintains he was being accountable as a minister when he called for the investigation.

“This thing happened and later on will prove that had we folded our arms, we would have been in a situation where we would have been uncomfortable ourselves as the police, particularly myself.”

The minister was speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night.

LISTEN: Mthethwa defends decisions to act on Cato Manor 'death squad' reports

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA