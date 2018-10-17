Nugent: Tom Moyane not fit to lead SA Revenue Service

Retired Judge Robert Nugent, who is leading a commission of inquiry into Sars, made the remarks in his interim report which he submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of last month.

PRETORIA - Retired Judge Robert Nugent believes that South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane doesn’t have the character of a person fit to lead the organisation and should be fired immediately.

Nugent, who is leading a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars, made the remarks in his interim report which he submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of last month.

The president released the report on Tuesday, saying he was applying his mind to its contents.

Moyane has approached the Constitutional Court to have the decision to appoint the Nugent Commission and the establishment of his disciplinary hearing set aside.

Judge Nugent says almost immediately after Moyane was appointed as Sars commissioner, and continuously for the next eighteen months, Sars was thrown into turmoil.

He says there were tragic consequences for the lives of many people, the reputation of Sars, as well as for the country.

Nugent says it is clear that Moyane has no intention of engaging the commission, confronting the evidence mounting against him or accounting for his conduct during his tenure.

The judge says this is not the character of a person fit to lead a vital public institution.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza has confirmed that Ramaphosa has asked his client to make representation by next Wednesday, on why he should not be fired.

